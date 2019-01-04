Listen Live Sports

City can’t issue marriage licenses during federal shutdown

January 4, 2019 5:41 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The partial government shutdown is making it hard for couples in Washington, D.C., to say “I do.”

The Washington Post reports that the city courthouse is unable to issue marriage licenses amid the shutdown.

Congress allows the District to maintain city operations during a federal shutdown, but local courts are federally funded. Other court functions deemed essential are ongoing, but the city courthouse office that issues the marriage licenses has been deemed nonessential and been suspended.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser may introduce legislation next week that would allow her office to issue marriage licenses during federal government shutdowns. District law requires officiants to submitted signed marriage licenses to the court within 10 days of the ceremony or face a $50 fine.

