Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

City offers furloughed workers help with taxes, bills

January 14, 2019 5:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The federal government shutdown has prompted Virginia’s second-largest city to offer help to furloughed federal employees.

The city of Norfolk said in a statement Friday that it’s offering assistance through payment plans on property taxes, water bills and city parking fees.

The assistance is being offered to people who work for various federal departments. Those include the Department of Interior and the Department of Homeland Security. The latter employs U.S. Coast Guard members and TSA agents who are working without pay.

Norfolk is part of Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, where there is a heavy presence of federal government workers and contractors. It includes NASA’s Langley Research Center, various Coast Guard stations and a larger regional airport.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris