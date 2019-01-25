Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

City offers part-time jobs to furloughed federal workers

January 25, 2019 4:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s second-largest city is offering part-time jobs to federal workers who’ve been furloughed during the government shutdown.

The city of Norfolk is located in the state’s Hampton Roads region where tens of thousands of federal government workers live and work.

People who’ve been affected are employed by such places as NASA’s Langley Research Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Norfolk officials said in a statement Thursday that furloughed workers would be considered for immediate employment for various jobs.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The list of open positions includes lifeguard, licensed practical nurse and software analyst. The city said federal workers are free to quit once the shutdown ends or possibly continue working, depending on the part-time position.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.