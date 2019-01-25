City offers part-time jobs to furloughed federal workers

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s second-largest city is offering part-time jobs to federal workers who’ve been furloughed during the government shutdown.

The city of Norfolk is located in the state’s Hampton Roads region where tens of thousands of federal government workers live and work.

People who’ve been affected are employed by such places as NASA’s Langley Research Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Norfolk officials said in a statement Thursday that furloughed workers would be considered for immediate employment for various jobs.

The list of open positions includes lifeguard, licensed practical nurse and software analyst. The city said federal workers are free to quit once the shutdown ends or possibly continue working, depending on the part-time position.

