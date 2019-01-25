Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

City votes to spend $25K more on officer’s shooting defense

January 25, 2019 8:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The city council of Huntsville, Alabama, has voted to pay an additional $25,000 for the legal defense of a police officer charged with murder.

Al.com reports the Huntsville City Council voted Thursday night to add to $75,000 it already promised to put toward William Darby’s legal defense and cap the city’s contributions at $125,000. Darby is charged with murder in the 2018 shooting of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker.

Police say Parker called authorities and said he was armed and suicidal. They say Darby was one of three officers who responded to the scene. They say Darby shot Parker when Parker wouldn’t drop his weapon.

An internal police review board cleared Darby of wrongdoing, but he was later indicted by a grand jury. A gag order has been issued in the case.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.