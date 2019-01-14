Listen Live Sports

Civil Rights museum apologizes over Angela Davis decision

January 14, 2019 5:14 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama civil rights museum is apologizing for the discord that resulted from its decision to rescind a human rights award to political activist Angela Davis.

A statement issued Monday by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute says the organization created division and compromised its good name with the move. The statement says board members accept responsibility for what happened and are sorry.

Davis is an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause. The board withdrew her award after a local group that educates Alabamians about the Holocaust asked them to reconsider the honor.

Three members of the institute’s board resigned last week.

The award was supposed to be presented during a February gala. The event has been canceled, but Davis has said she plans to attend an alternative event in Birmingham.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

