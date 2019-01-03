Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Colombian ex-official gets US prison in bribery scheme

January 3, 2019 12:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A former Colombian anti-corruption official has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to U.S. money-laundering conspiracy charges in a bribery scheme.

Court records show a Miami federal judge ordered the sentence Wednesday for Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, former director of the anti-corruption office for Colombia’s chief prosecutor. Colombian attorney Leonardo Luis Pinilla Gomez also pleaded guilty and got two years behind bars.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says in court documents that the pair sought to obtain thousands of dollars in bribes from a former governor of Colombia’s Cordoba region, Alejandro Lyons. Authorities say that in exchange, they offered to hinder a separate corruption investigation of Lyons.

Lyons faces 20 charges of corruption as a result of that investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address