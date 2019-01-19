Listen Live Sports

Commission seeks $3.8B funding increase for Maryland schools

January 19, 2019 5:58 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A blue-ribbon panel calling for a sizeable increase in Maryland public school funding over the next 10 years still must decide what portions would be paid by the state and by local governments.

The panel known as the Kirwan Commission approved its proposal Friday to phase in spending by an additional $3.8 billion annually — a 33 percent increase by 2030.

The Baltimore Sun reports the commission calls for massive changes in operating public schools, including higher teaching standards and a redesign of high schools. Schools would offer pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds and preschool for 3-year-olds from low-income families.

State and local funding would be finalized next fall. Legislative leaders slowed commission work because it was too late to get commission proposals through this year’s 90-day General Assembly session.

