Companies argue against proposal not to house separated kids

January 8, 2019 5:30 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s two largest private detention companies don’t want a shareholder vote on resolutions that would prevent them from housing immigrant children separated from their parents, even though both companies say that is not something they currently do.

An activist shareholder submitted resolutions that would require Tennessee-based CoreCivic and Florida-based GEO Group to adopt policies of not accepting immigrant children separated from parents and vice versa. Both companies have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to exclude the resolutions from shareholders packets sent ahead of their annual meetings, when they’d vote on the proposals.

Their objections contend the proposals would interfere with ordinary business operations.

Supporting statements argue that they would protect the companies from reputational damage.

President Trump scrapped his administration’s policy of separating immigrant families in June after a global uproar.

