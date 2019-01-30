Clarification: Working Longer-Dementia story

CHICAGO (AP) — In a story Jan. 30 on companies navigating dementia conversations with older workers, The Associated Press reported that former professor Mary Radnofsky had a rare form of leukoencephalopathy, which caused minor strokes, seizures and cognitive impairment. Although the disease can cause those conditions, Radnofsky says she has not suffered seizures.

