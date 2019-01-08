Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Congo opposition says candidate ‘presumed winner’ of vote

January 8, 2019 10:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A Congo opposition party is calling its candidate the “presumed winner” of the presidential election and indicates that Felix Tshisekedi has had contact with departing President Joseph Kabila “to prepare a peaceful and civilized transfer of power.”

Kabila adviser Kikaya Bin Karubi, however, on Tuesday denied any such contact.

The statements by UDPS opposition party secretary-general Jean-Marc Kabund appeared to go against electoral regulations that say only Congo’s electoral commission can announce election results.

The UDPS also warned that the commission could be delaying the announcement of the Dec. 30 election results in a bid to manipulate the outcome. The electoral commission on Sunday delayed it indefinitely.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the ruling coalition rejected the accusation, asking “Why would we have to steal?”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane