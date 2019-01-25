Listen Live Sports

Congo’s new leader ushers Kabila out; says no time to waste

January 25, 2019 10:56 am
 
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Longtime Congo leader Joseph Kabila has been ushered out, and his successor has begun by appointing a chief of staff who says there is no time to waste.

Newly inaugurated President Felix Tshisekedi’s first decision in office on Friday was to appoint Vital Kamerhe, a former National Assembly president.

The two last year broke away from an opposition coalition to join forces and pursue the presidency. Congo’s Constitutional Court certified Tshisekedi’s election win despite leaked electoral data showing another opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu, had won.

Tshisekedi in his inauguration speech on Thursday promised to lead a reconciled Congo free of hatred.

Fayulu’s coalition party on Friday called the inauguration a sad day for Congo as Fayulu contends he is the country’s only legitimate leader.

