Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Congresswoman displays transgender pride flag outside office

January 4, 2019 8:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly elected Virginia congresswoman is displaying a transgender pride flag outside her Washington office.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton is a Democrat from the 10th District in northern Virginia who was sworn in Thursday. The pink-, blue- and white-striped flag is displayed at the door to her office, along with the U.S. and Virginia flags.

In a statement, Wexton says she’s displaying the flag because she has family members and friends who are transgender. Chief of Staff Abigail Carter says Wexton is an aunt to a transgender person.

Wexton says she wants the transgender community to know they’re welcome. Since it went on display, Wexton says she’s received messages of support and appreciation from across the country.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wexton is a former prosecutor who defeated Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in November.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State