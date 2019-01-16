Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Connecticut students hit by shutdown can seek tuition relief

January 16, 2019 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The leader of Connecticut’s state college and university system has directed schools to suspend tuition payments for students impacted by the federal shutdown.

In a letter released Wednesday, Mark Ojakian (oh-JAY’-kee-an), president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, says there’s a “high likelihood” students who are federal employees or dependents will face cash flow problems because of missed paychecks. Also, he says the partial closure of the IRS could make it difficult for incoming students, especially at community colleges, to file for financial aid.

He says Pell Grant and Direct Loan funding is currently unaffected, but students may face difficulty confirming eligibility for those programs.

Ojakian says students seeking a tuition payment suspension should sign documents affirming they’re financially affected by the shutdown and will resume payment when the federal government reopens.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers