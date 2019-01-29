Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cup of joe and side of confusion over $15 wage at NJ diner

January 29, 2019 1:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey diner owner nearly spoiled a visit to an eatery by Gov. Phil Murphy and the state’s legislative leaders to tout their $15 minimum wage deal when he initially said he opposed it.

Teddy Lutas owns the Ocean Bay Diner and hosted the Democratic leaders Tuesday as they prepare to vote this week on a measure to phase in a $15 hourly minimum wage over five years.

Lutas initially said he might have to close under the burden of paying workers a higher wage.

But after his comments circulated on social media, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin sent a statement from Lutas clarifying his earlier remarks.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lutas says he didn’t realize the wage would be phased in over five years. He says he’s not worried about closing and backs the measure.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.