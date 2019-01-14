Listen Live Sports

Cyprus’ top court hits back at nepotism, collusion claims

January 14, 2019 12:46 pm
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ supreme court says allegations by the attorney general’s brother that a web of familial ties between judges and lawyers has resulted in a favorable rulings are an unfounded and “blatant attack” on the judicial system.

The court said Monday that the allegations by veteran lawyer Nicos Clerides, who comes from a long line of attorneys that also produced a president, give a “skewed picture” that denigrates the judicial system.

The court said that it’s particularly careful to avoid conflict of interest, and bemoaned “blind, belligerent rhetoric” that erodes public trust. It called on lawyers and judges to push back.

Clerides alleged that most judges in major cases involving Cyprus’ largest bank had either worked at or had relatives working at a specific firm that represented clients in those cases.

