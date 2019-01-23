Listen Live Sports

DC mayor seeks to offer unemployment to unpaid fed workers

January 23, 2019 3:54 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayor of Washington, D.C., says she is introducing emergency legislation to allow federal District employees working without pay to file for unemployment benefits.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser told news outlets Tuesday that the legislation may circumvent the U.S. Department of Labor’s declaration that only furloughed workers are eligible for unemployment benefits.

Bowser also pledged $2 million in local funds to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The City Council also passed legislation requiring judges to halt eviction or foreclosure proceedings if residents prove they’re furloughed or working without pay. That legislation would take effect for 90 days if Bowser signs it.

The District chief financial officer says the city is losing about $10 million in revenue per week due to the shutdown over President Donald Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. government shutdown: https://apnews.com/GovernmentShutdown

