Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

EU cool on Arab League summit over Syria, Saudi concerns

January 18, 2019 7:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — A month after European Union leaders prepared for a summit with Arab League nations, enthusiasm for the Feb. 24-25 meeting in Egypt is waning.

EU diplomats expressed concern Friday that Syria could be invited back into the Arab League soon, and say that European leaders would be unwilling to sit down alongside President Bashar Assad.

The EU would also prefer to chair the meeting with host country Egypt, rather than the current presidency of the Arab League, Saudi Arabia.

The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because final preparations for the summit in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh will be made by ministers on Feb. 4.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The summit was announced with great fanfare last year as the EU sought Egypt’s help to stop migrants leaving Africa for Europe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state