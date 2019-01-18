Listen Live Sports

EU could snub US-Mideast meeting over Iran concerns

January 18, 2019 7:33 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries appear ready to snub an international conference on the Middle East in Poland next month over concerns it is part of a U.S. drive to ramp up pressure on Iran.

EU diplomats on Friday raised questions about the real agenda of the Feb. 13-14 conference, saying that it was organized at very short notice and noting that Iran does not appear to be invited.

An EU official says the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, has other commitments and will not attend.

The diplomats and officials were briefing reporters on condition of anonymity because the issue has not yet been discussed formally among ministers.

The EU has been battling to keep alive an international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions since the U.S. abandoned the pact last year.

