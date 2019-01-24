Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

EU launches action against Austria over child benefits move

January 24, 2019 7:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is taking action against Austria for indexing child benefits to the cost of living in the country where those children reside, saying it discriminates against other EU citizens working in Austria.

EU Social Affairs Commissioner Marianne Thyssen said Austria’s move is “deeply unfair” because it means many EU citizens paying social security and taxes in Austria “would receive fewer benefits only because their children are living in another member state.”

She says Thursday that “such a mechanism is not allowed under EU law.”

Austria estimates the measure will affect 132,000 children in a number of countries.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Commission is giving Vienna two months to respond to its “letter of formal notice,” a first step in possible legal action.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'