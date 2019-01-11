Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

EU’s top soldier: much expectation of what EU can do

January 11, 2019 4:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union’s top military official says he’s working with other EU army chiefs to come up with proposals aimed at enhancing the bloc’s military capabilities.

EU Military Committee Chairman Claudio Graziano says there’s “a lot of expectation” about what the EU can do in defense matters. He says projects like military mobility can connect the far reaches of Europe, to counter common threats.

Graziano was speaking Friday after talks with Cyprus’ National Guard Chief Ilias Leontaris. Graziano hailed Cyprus as a “solid partner and pillar of stability” in Europe’s southeastern corner, while acknowledging the challenges the east Mediterranean island nation faces with migrant inflows.

Leontaris said strengthened cooperation is essential because remnants of the Islamic State group may take advantage of the migration crisis to infiltrate terrorists into Europe.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission