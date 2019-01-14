Listen Live Sports

Ex-governor, Trump critic John Kasich lands talent agent

January 14, 2019 12:30 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has a talent agent.

United Talent Agency announced its new client Monday, as Kasich was succeeded as Ohio governor by Republican Mike DeWine.

Kasich said in a release that he’s excited to keep his voice active “across the world” and to share his experiences and observations “to help improve the lives of others.”

The 66-year-old Kasich is weighing a third run for president in 2020 against Republican Donald Trump, whom he often criticizes. Kasich says he would prefer to run as a Republican but could also run as an independent.

United Talent says its role as his agent will be to “help Kasich navigate the next phase of his career in civic engagement, by continuing to inspire audiences to lead purpose-driven lives of service.”

