Ex-judge: Romania ruling could collapse murder trials

January 18, 2019 4:09 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A top Romanian legal expert says a court ruling that the country’s prosecutors obtained evidence illegally could collapse murder and child pornography trials.

Romania’s Constitutional Court ruled this week that secret protocols signed between the Prosecutor’s office and the Romanian Intelligence Service in 2009 and 2016 were unconstitutional. The system helped prosecutors obtain evidence through phone taps and other electronic surveillance, Prosecutors declassified the protocols last year.

Augustin Zegrean, chief judge of the Constitutional Court from 2010 to 2016, said Friday that “bribery, drug trafficking, people trafficking, murder, child pornography and other cases” could be affected by Wednesday ruling.

“What about people currently serving sentences? Do you let them out? ” Zegrean told The Associated Press by telephone.

The court is expected to explain its decision in the next month.

