Ex-New York state Senate leader starts prison term

January 8, 2019 5:28 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos has begun serving his four-year and three-month prison term for a corruption conviction.

Skelos, a 70-year-old Republican, reported to the federal prison at Otisville, New York, on Tuesday.

The prison has a medium security facility and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.

His son, Adam, reported to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, to begin serving his four-year sentence.

Skelos and his son were convicted in July on charges of extortion, wire fraud and bribery.

They reported to prison while Democrat Sheldon Silver — the former state Assembly Speaker — remains free while he appeals his corruption trial conviction and seven-year prison sentence.

Skelos and Silver were arrested in separate cases in early 2015.

