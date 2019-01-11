Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Texas Rep. Farenthold quits lucrative port lobbying job

January 11, 2019 2:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A former Texas congressman who resigned last year amid sexual harassment allegations has quit his $160,000-a-year lobbyist position for a port authority.

The Victoria Advocate reports that the Calhoun Port Authority announced former Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold’s resignation Thursday. The port’s board declined to comment further.

Farenthold’s resignation letter says he left the lucrative position lobbying for a port in his ex-district “to pursue other interests and opportunities.”

Farenthold started representing the port authority last May, just weeks after he abruptly resigned from Congress following bipartisan pressure over his use of public funds to settle a sexual harassment complaint.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The newspaper’s investigation in August raised questions about the former congressman’s lobbying post after finding Farenthold had allegedly tried to steer a federal contract to port chairman Randy Boyd’s company.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell