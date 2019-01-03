Listen Live Sports

Family emergency postpones police leader nominee meetings

January 3, 2019 6:11 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor says community meetings and council hearings with her nominee for police commissioner will be postponed because of an emergency involving his family.

News outlets report that Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office announced Thursday that Joel Fitzgerald won’t be able to travel to Baltimore because of a medical emergency involving his son.

The postponement came shortly after The Baltimore Sun reported that Fitzgerald’s resume overstated some achievements since he became police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2015.

Fitzgerald was expected to meet with community members this weekend, starting Friday. He was to answer questions from the City Council on Monday. Pugh says she will reschedule the meetings with Fitzgerald.

If appointed, Fitzgerald would be the fourth police commissioner during Pugh’s first two years in office.

