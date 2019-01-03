Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Father of Waffle House shooting defendant disputes sheriff

January 3, 2019 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The father of the man accused of fatally shooting four people in a Nashville Waffle House claims authorities didn’t expressly tell him to keep guns away from his son.

Jeffrey Reinking registered the claim last month in an ongoing federal civil lawsuit filed against him by one of the victim’s families.

The Tennessean reports that authorities denied the claim.

Reinking’s son Travis Reinking is charged in the April shooting.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In August 2017, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois said it told Jeffrey Reinking to keep the weapons away from his son, whom the U.S. Secret Service had arrested that July at the White House.

Jeffrey Reinking had locked up his son’s three rifles and a handgun, but later returned the weapons to him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address