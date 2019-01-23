Judge: No contempt for sheriff over school shooting records

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has denied an effort by defense attorneys to hold the Broward Sheriff’s Office in contempt of court for releasing suspect Nikolas Cruz’s medical records to a state investigative commission.

The order dated Tuesday by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer says the records release was limited, not done in bad faith and was an isolated incident. Scherer also says the sheriff’s office may not have been aware of restrictions she had placed on the records.

Cruz’s medical records were provided last summer to the commission created to investigate the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed. They have not been made public.

Defense lawyers wanted Scherer to hold a hearing on whether the sheriff’s office should be found in contempt of court for a violating her previous order limiting release of the records.

Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty. His lawyers have offered a guilty plea in return for life in prison.

Meanwhile, a California man is accused of using Instagram to “harass and intimidate” the families of students killed in the shooting.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court says Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California, began the taunts Dec. 22 using different accounts which were traced to an IP address in Santa Ana, where Fleury lives with his father and brother. He was arrested Friday.

Special Agent Cameron McDowell wrote in a 12-page report filed Friday that Fleury showed no remorse when questioned Jan. 16 and that he admitted to fascination with the mass shooting.

Fleury’s father, Patrick Fleury, told the SunSentinel it was a “bunch of nonsense” and declined to say whether his son has a lawyer.

