The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Federal courts projected to run out of money on Feb. 1

January 24, 2019 1:00 pm
 
The monthlong government shutdown is expected to hit federal courts on Feb. 1.

So far, the judiciary has managed to continue full-paid operations by using court fees and non-earmarked funds. But the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts now estimates that that money will run out by the end of next week.

The office has revised its estimate several times during the shutdown, but now says “no further extensions” will be possible beyond Feb. 1.

Judges would continue working with pay, but some court employees would likely be furloughed or told to work without pay. Each judicial district would decide which employees are essential.

Administrators said the courts will continue to conduct criminal trials. Some civil cases around the country have been put on hold because of the shutdown.

