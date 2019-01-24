Listen Live Sports

Federal judge ends legal battle over Florida election head

January 24, 2019 1:41 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is officially ending the legal skirmish between former Gov. Rick Scott and a former Florida elections official.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit that former Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes had filed against the Republican governor who is now a U.S. Senator.

Walker agreed with attorneys the lawsuit was no longer needed. Last week new Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would accept Snipes’ resignation.

The long-time elections official came under fire during the mandatory recount that followed the November elections. Snipes announced she planned to resign Jan. 4, but then Scott suspended her immediately.

Walker ruled earlier this month that Scott violated Snipes’ constitutional rights when he suspended her and “vilified” her without first allowing her to make her own case.

