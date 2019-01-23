Listen Live Sports

Former Georgia Congressman Jack Brinkley dies at 88

January 23, 2019 9:14 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia congressman has died at a hospital in Columbus.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said former Democratic U.S. Rep. Jack Brinkley was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday in the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital. He was 88.

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop says he was saddened by the passing of a man he described as a “dear friend and mentor.”

Bishop says the nation has lost an “exceptional public servant.” He says the state and nation are “truly better because of his service.”

Brinkley, a strong supporter of developing Interstate 185 and improving training at Fort Benning, served in the state House from 1965 to 1966 and in Congress from 1967 to 1983, representing the 3rd District for eight terms.

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com

