Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former Illinois lawmaker charged with posting sexual images

January 9, 2019 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois state representative who resigned last year amid allegations that he posted online explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend has been indicted on 12 felony counts of disseminating private sexual images.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office says the charges against Nick Sauer stem from an investigation that revealed two victims. The office did not elaborate. But last year when the first-term Lake Barrington Republican announced he was resigning after his ex-girlfriend made the allegations, the office said it was taking part in an investigation.

The release does not identify the two victims or say if Sauer’s ex-girlfriend is one of them. It says Sauer is expected to surrender himself on the charges by Thursday morning.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia