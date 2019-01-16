Listen Live Sports

French court upholds prison sentence for Sarkozy former aide

January 16, 2019 11:59 am
 
PARIS (AP) — The French court of cassation has upheld a two-year jail sentence, including one suspended, against ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s former aide for misappropriation of public funds.

Claude Gueant had challenged a 2017 ruling that he misused money worth 210,000 euros from a secret police fund used to pay police informers between 2002 and 2004.

At the time, Gueant was the chief of staff for Sarkozy, who served then as interior minister.

It’s unclear whether Gueant, who was also handed a 75,000 euros fine and a five-year ban on holding public office, will actually serve the time as sentences under two years can be adjusted in France.

Gueant received the cash from then police chief Michel Gaudin.

