The Associated Press
 
Gaza officials say Israeli fire kills woman at protest

January 11, 2019 10:25 am
 
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian woman as thousands demonstrated along the territory’s perimeter fence.

Spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra says the woman was shot in the head Friday at a protest site east of Gaza City. She has not yet been identified. Al-Kidra says 25 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Hamas has staged weekly mass protests since March calling for the lifting of an Israeli and Egyptian blockade imposed on Gaza after the Islamic militant group seized power in 2007. At least 185 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed.

Egyptian mediators were in Gaza this week to shore up a cease-fire that went into effect after an intense exchange between Hamas and Israel in November that brought them to the brink of war.

