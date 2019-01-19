Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
George W. Bush treats Secret Service detail to pizza

January 19, 2019 5:38 am
 
DALLAS (AP) — Former President George W. Bush treated his Secret Service detail to pizza to show his appreciation for their service without paychecks during the partial government shutdown.

A photo posted on Bush’s Instagram and Facebook pages shows him delivering pizzas to the detail. On his posting, Bush said he and wife Laura “are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck.” He also said “it’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.”

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford says the photo was taken Friday in Florida, but he didn’t specify the location.

