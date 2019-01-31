Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany: Sausage museum planned at former concentration camp

January 31, 2019 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German media are reporting on plans to build a sausage museum on the site of a former Nazi concentration camp for Jewish slave laborers.

Public broadcaster MDR, news agency DPA and others reported Thursday that the German Bratwurst Museum will be moved to the site, on the outskirts of the eastern town of Muehlhausen.

About 700 Jewish women from Eastern Europe where imprisoned at the camp during the Nazi era. It was a satellite site for the much larger Buchenwald concentration camp, which was liberated by the U.S. Army in April 1945.

Inmates of both camps were deployed as slave laborers at local arms factories.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

MDR reported that the association operating the museum was unaware of the location’s history, but said it was willing to commemorate the past appropriately.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1985: Reagan Doctrine is announced

Get our daily newsletter.