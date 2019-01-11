Listen Live Sports

Gorsuch named as trustee of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

January 11, 2019 6:49 am
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has been elected to serve as a trustee of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

Gorsuch was nominated to the high court by President Donald Trump and took his seat in April 2017. He previously served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and at the U.S. Department of Justice as principal deputy associate attorney general.

Colonial Williamsburg is the world’s largest living history museum.

In a statement released by the foundation, Gorsuch said Colonial Williamsburg is a place where people can reconnect with our nation’s founding principles “on the very ground where they were forged.”

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy is also a trustee of the foundation.

