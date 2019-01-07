Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Gov. Northam pushes absentee voting, campaign finance bills

January 7, 2019 1:17 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to make it easier to vote early and harder for political candidates to bring in big checks.

The Democratic governor outlined a package of proposed legislation Monday that includes a bill to allow no-excuse absentee voting.

Virginia currently limits absentee voting to people with qualifying reasons.

The governor is also proposing new campaign finance limits that would cap donations at $10,000, block direct donations from corporations, and prohibit lawmakers from the personal use of campaign funds.

Northam said the proposals would boost public confidence in politics but added that his political action committee will continue to accept large corporate donations until the laws are changed.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly has defeated similar proposals in past years.

This year’s legislative session starts Wednesday.

