Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Government shutdown won’t stop MLK holiday week observances

January 10, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The government shutdown has shuttered popular Atlanta tourist attractions tied to the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. but won’t derail 10 days of events leading up to Jan. 21 — the federal holiday honoring the late civil rights leader.

WSB-TV reports the King Center announced a packed calendar of events Thursday for King holiday observance week, which opens Friday.

Park rangers, normally present for the event, were not on hand because of the federal shutdown. Despite the shutdown, which has closed the King birth home as well as historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, King Center CEO Bernice King says she believes there’s still plenty going on to engage people seeking to commemorate her father’s 90th birthday.

Events start Friday with a two-day immersion course in non-violence training.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission