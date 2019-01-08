Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Governor announces new plans to curb Baltimore violence

January 8, 2019 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s governor has announced new measures to crack down on gangs and repeat violent offenders in Baltimore.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who easily won a second term last year, outlined a series of initiatives on Tuesday to combat Baltimore’s violent crime scourge. He says residents of Maryland’s biggest city are “rightfully scared” by the levels of violence.

One new initiative is a joint operations center in Baltimore that will serve as a hub for roughly 200 “strike force” law enforcers from 16 federal, state and local agencies. He also announced an expansion of “Project Exile,” which tries to ensure that repeat violent offenders are federally charged.

Baltimore saw modest success in reducing violent crime in 2018, but still exceeded 300 annual homicides for the fourth year in a row.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane