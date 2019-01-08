Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Governor heads to DC to lobby NY’s Congressional delegation

January 8, 2019 10:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to the nation’s capital for a meeting with the state’s Congressional delegation.

The Democrat’s visit on Tuesday comes after the start of a new Congress in which Democrats control the House of Representatives.

Cuomo has called on Democrats in Washington to fight Republicans and President Donald Trump when it comes to their proposals for immigration, taxes and the environment.

The governor plans to return to Albany Tuesday night. State lawmakers will kick off their 2019 legislative session on Wednesday.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

New York has 27 members in the House. Twenty-one are Democrats and six are Republicans.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane