Greek judges accuse government of interference ahead of poll

January 3, 2019 11:10 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Top Greek judges are accusing the government of attempting to interfere in a major investigation ahead of elections this year in which corruption scandals are likely to emerge as a campaign issue.

Several senior politicians, including conservative former prime minister Antonis Samaras and current Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras, are under investigation in an alleged bribery scandal involving Swiss drugmaker Novartis.

In a social media post, deputy health minister Pavlos Polakis accused prosecutors of slow-pedaling the probe, and named key judicial officials involved in the case.

The powerful Association of Greek Judges and Prosecutors on Thursday criticized Polakis for “attempting to intervene in the work of the judiciary,” and undermining the separation of powers.

Left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government faces national, European, and local government elections in 2019.

