Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Green Beret killed in Afghanistan was from Virginia

January 23, 2019 1:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Army Special Operations Command has identified the U.S. soldier shot and killed in Afghanistan this week as a Green Beret from Virginia.

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua “Zach” Beale, 32, was killed Tuesday while conducting combat operations in Uruzgan Province. He was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Beale was from Carrollton and had served in the Army for more than seven years. He did three combat tours in Afghanistan, and has received three Bronze Stars.

His commander, Col. Nathan Prussian, said Beale was a smart, talented and dedicated member of 3rd Special Forces Group and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Beale was the second U.S service member killed in Afghanistan this month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service