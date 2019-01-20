Listen Live Sports

Handcuffed man flees police during transport

January 20, 2019 3:22 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is looking for a man last seen in handcuffs who fled from authorities while he was being taken to a booking center.

Authorities say the 31-year-old was in the custody of Department of Homeless Services police.

He was being taken to Brooklyn Central Booking when he pulled away and ran. Authorities say he had his hands cuffed behind him at the time.

