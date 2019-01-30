Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hogan to give State of State speech, propose tax cut

January 30, 2019 5:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to give the annual State of the State speech, and he has said he’ll be proposing a tax cut.

Hogan will give the speech to a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday.

At a PBS Newshour discussion Monday night in Baltimore, the Republican said he would talk about a “major tax cut” when he delivers the speech, though he declined to offer details Monday night.

Hogan has included some tax cuts in his budget for the next fiscal year for retired military, law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel, as well as for manufacturing employers that create jobs in high-unemployment zones. He also has proposed increasing tax deductions on interest for student loans.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.