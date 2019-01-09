Listen Live Sports

Holocaust group urged group to reconsider honoring Davis

January 9, 2019 6:28 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama civil rights organization withdrew a planned human rights award from political activist Angela Davis after a group that educates Alabamians about the Holocaust asked them to reconsider the honor.

The Birmingham Holocaust Education Center wrote to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute on Jan. 2 expressing “concern and disappointment” about the plan to honor Davis with the Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award and urging the institute to “reconsider your decision.”

Al.com reports the Holocaust group cited “recent outspoken support” of a boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against Israel.

Davis said the board wouldn’t tell her why it rescinded the award but she later learned her “long-term support of justice for Palestine was at issue.”

The withdrawal spawned widespread controversy and prompted three BCRI board members to resign Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

