How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Banks surged Wednesday following strong results from a slew of financial companies, and U.S. stocks finished broadly higher. Concerns about trade tensions between the U.S. and China derailed a bigger gain.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 5.80 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,616.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 141.57 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,207.16.

The Nasdaq composite rose 10.86 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,034.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 9.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,454.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 19.84 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow is up 211.21 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 63.22 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.31 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 109.25 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Dow is up 879.70 points, or 3.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 399.42 points, or 6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 106.14 points, or 7.9 percent.

