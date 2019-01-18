Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

ICC judges: Former Ivory Coast president must remain jailed

January 18, 2019 6:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and a former government minister must remain in custody until judges issue a decision on a prosecution appeal against their unconditional release.

Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude were ordered released this week after being acquitted of involvement in violence that left more than 3,000 people dead after Ivory Coast’s disputed 2010 presidential election.

Prosecutors say they plan to appeal the acquittals and say the men should only be freed under strict conditions designed to ensure they return to court for appeal hearings.

In a written majority ruling on Friday, the appeals judges suspended the order to release Gbagbo and Ble Goude and scheduled a hearing for Feb. 1.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state