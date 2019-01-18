ICC judges: Former Ivory Coast president must remain jailed

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and a former government minister must remain in custody until judges issue a decision on a prosecution appeal against their unconditional release.

Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude were ordered released this week after being acquitted of involvement in violence that left more than 3,000 people dead after Ivory Coast’s disputed 2010 presidential election.

Prosecutors say they plan to appeal the acquittals and say the men should only be freed under strict conditions designed to ensure they return to court for appeal hearings.

In a written majority ruling on Friday, the appeals judges suspended the order to release Gbagbo and Ble Goude and scheduled a hearing for Feb. 1.

