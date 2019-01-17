Listen Live Sports

ICE ends detainee housing agreement with Maryland county

January 17, 2019 12:29 pm
 
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Weeks after a Maryland county ended its contract with the federal government to screen detainees for immigration status, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is withdrawing from an agreement to house detainees in the county.

The Capital reports the agency said in a letter Wednesday that within 90 days it will no longer house detainees in Anne Arundel County. In exchange for housing up to 130 detainees, the county receives $118 per person, adding up to around $4 million last year.

County Executive Steuart Pittman had recently proposed using money from the program to pay for detainees’ legal assistance. He said he didn’t know why ICE withdrew. ICE officials didn’t immediately return the newspaper’s request for comment.

Pittman withdrew from the 287(g) program in December, saying it didn’t make people safer.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

