The Associated Press
 
Independence Visitor Center cuts hours due to shutdown

January 22, 2019 8:21 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Independence Visitor Center in Philadelphia is reducing operations because of the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.

The center, which is located in Independence National Historical Park, is closed Tuesday. When it reopens on Wednesday, it will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday and Monday and then reopen again next Tuesday.

The Independence Visitor Center Corporation says it’s trying to offset expenses as a result of the partial government shutdown. The corporation has to cover all the operating costs during the shutdown because the National Park Service buildings are closed and its staff has been furloughed.

Independence National Historical Park is home to Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. They are closed because of the partial shutdown.

