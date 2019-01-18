Listen Live Sports

Indiana school investigates photo of alleged Nazi salute

January 18, 2019 3:28 pm
 
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis school district is investigating a photo posted on social media that appears to show students giving a Nazi salute.

Zionsville Community Schools Superintendent Scott Robison sent an email Thursday saying the photo shows 14 students posing in the local high school, 10 of whom appear to be giving a Nazi salute. Robison called the photo “sickening” and “beyond offensive.”

Robison says another student saw the photo on Instagram and forwarded it to a teacher.

WXIN-TV reports the photo’s Instagram caption read: “Rumblin bumblers isn’t just a indoor soccer team, we are a cultural phenomenon.” The Indianapolis Star reports the team doesn’t appear to be affiliated with the school but plays at a nearby indoor soccer field.

A similar photo of a group of Wisconsin high schools prompted officials there to develop an educational plan, including student trips to a Holocaust museum.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

